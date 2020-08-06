Man City Team Better Than Real Madrid, Guardiola Claims

Ahead of Friday’s Champions League round 16 tie (2nd leg) against Real Madrid, Pep Guardiola has claimed that his Manchester City team are the better side.

Zinedine Zidane’s men trail City by 2-1 after losing the 1st keg at the Bernabeu Stadium before COVID-19 interrupted in March.

Guardiola says, “That’s just a general opinion of mine. Maybe we have got a better team but words are worthless if you can’t demonstrate that out on the field. It’s down to us to prove what I’ve been saying.

“I’ll just say we are a side that is full of goals, we have talented players in every position and everyone can contribute in scoring but it is useless to say that if we don’t show it tomorrow night.

“We have to match Real Madrid in what they may have better than us which is experience and a strong mentality in these big, big games. If we match them in those areas, fate will decide but we’ll have a very good chance.”

On Eden Hazard being fit for Real, Guardiola added: “We want to play against opponents that have their best players on the field. You don’t need me to tell you Hazard is one of the best in the world and he can turn a game and influence a result. It’s down to Zidane to decide whether to risk him if he isn’t fully fit but we’re aware of the dangers he can bring and we will be ready for him if he does play.”

Tribal Football