Jos Trader Jailed For Two Years For Motorcycle Theft

An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos, on Thursday sentenced a trader to two years in the correctional centre for stealing a motorcycle.

The Judge, Lawal Suleiman, sentenced Abdullahi Yusuf (aged 19) after he pleaded guilty to stealing the motorcycle worth N80,000.

Suleiman, however, gave the convict an option to pay N60,000 fine, and said the judgment would serve as deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such a criminal act.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that the case was reported at the Laranto Police Station on July 3 by one Benjamin Okieh of Zaria Road, Jos.

Gokwat said that the accused trespassed into the complainant’s compound where the motorcycle was parked and stole it.

“The accused took the motorcycle to a place to sell it and was arrested and handed over to the police,” Gokwat said.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Sections 372 and 271 of the Penal Code of Plateau. (NAN)