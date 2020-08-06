I’m Waiting To Hear From God Before Reopening Church – TB Joshua

Prophet TB Joshua of Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, has said that he’s waiting to hear from God before he reopens his church for worship.

Recall that the Lagos State Government announced that worship centers in the state can reopen for activities as from August 7.

The state also advised that COVID-19 guidelines should be adhered to.

However, TB Joshua who commended the authorities for the development stated that s now waiting to hear from God before deciding on reopening his church.

He said, “Good morning and win today! Following the announcement that church services will resume in Lagos on August 9th, 2020 – that is, this coming Sunday – I wish to commend the authorities for their efforts so far.

“However, having heard from the authorities, we are now waiting to hear from God.

“Please be assured that as soon as we hear from God, we will inform you when our services will resume. Emmanuel – God is with us,” he added.