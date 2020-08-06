FG Drops Guidelines For Resumption Of International Flights

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has asked airline operators and aviation authorities, to begin the process for resuming international flights.

The PTF Coordinator, Sani Aliyu, stated this during Thursday’s media briefing in Abuja.

Aliyu said the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and other agencies should commence the process.

According to him, passengers would arrive three hours before flights, when the country’s airspace finally opens for international operations.

He said, “Specific to air transportation, as you are aware, domestic flights have already resumed, the railway sector has also restarted. For international travel, we have made recommendation to the aviation industry to commence the process for opening international airport provided all existing international and local Covid-19 protocol are in place.

“We have modified the protocol for passenger arrivals at the airports. Domestic passengers arriving at the airports are advised to arrive one hour before their flights and three hours before international flights when this restarts.”

Domestic flights had resumed in Nigeria in July after a four-month closure due to COVID-19.