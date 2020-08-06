FG Drops Guidelines For Resumption Of International Flights

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has asked airline operators and aviation authorities, to begin the process for resuming international flights.
The PTF Coordinator, Sani Aliyu, stated this during Thursday’s media briefing in Abuja.
Aliyu said the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and other agencies should commence the process.
According to him, passengers would arrive three hours before flights, when the country’s airspace finally opens for international operations.
He said, “Specific to air transportation, as you are aware, domestic flights have already resumed, the railway sector has also restarted. For international travel, we have made recommendation to the aviation industry to commence the process for opening international airport provided all existing international and local Covid-19 protocol are in place.
Domestic flights had resumed in Nigeria in July after a four-month closure due to COVID-19.
