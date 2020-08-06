Falana, Others Condemn Arrest Of Revolution Now Protesters

The Alliance for Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond, ASCAB, and other civil organizations have condemned the arrest of Revolution Now protesters.

The Revolution Now protest which took place across the country and in London saw protesters arrested by authorities.

Their arrest has been described by the coalition as a violation of the rights of citizens as enshrined in the constitution.

“The arrests violate the constitution of Nigeria since avery citizen has the right to peaceful assembly. The protesters did not break any known law. What they did was to expreas their democratic rights as aggrieved citizens”, ASCAB National Chairman, Mr Femi Falana (SAN) said.

He praised the protesters for the peaceful way they conducted themselves.

He added, “We saw young men and women coming out to protest against injustice. This is in line with democratic tradition anywhere in the world. The arrests and violent attacks on the protesters represent a grievous violation of the constitution that the security operatives should uphold and defend.”

Falana also warned authorities against detaining the arrested protesters any further because it has legal implications.