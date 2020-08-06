Boko Haram: Gov Zulum Gets New Army Commander

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has on Thursday received the new Army commander in Borno, the state government made the announcement on Facebook.
The development came days after Zulum sent an SOS on the security situation in Borno State to President Muhammadu Buhari.
“Zulum received the new Garrison Commander 7 Division, Nigerian Army. He was accompanied by the outgoing Garrison Commander, Brigadier General Sunday Igbinomwanhia”, it read.
“The Governor has presented a souvenir to the outgoing Garrison Commander, Brigadier General Sunday Igbinomwanhia in appreciation of his service to Borno State.”
