Zidane Beats Klopp, Guardiola To Become Best Football Manager

Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane has been voted the best football manager in the world by French newspaper L’Equippe.

The Frenchman won a La Liga title, three Champions Leagues, two UEFA Super Cups, two Club World Cups and a Spanish Super Cup during his first spell as manager of the Spanish Giants.

Since he got reappointed in 2019, Zidane has won the Super Cup and also La Liga title.

Other managers in the top three spot which he leads include Klopp and Guardiola.

The newspaper wrote: “He is a coach who has experienced only one club, and quite rarely defeat.

“A coach who did what none of his predecessors did, win three Champions Leagues in a row (2016, 2017, 2018), who was able to return to the footsteps of his own glory and question everything to become a new Spanish champions with Real Madrid last month.

“Guardiola has something else, his dogma, his permanent research, the virtuosity of his collective game, dizzying constructions, his consistency (198 points in two seasons from 2017 to 2019), but he does not have everything, and chooses his central defenders as his attackers or midfielders.’