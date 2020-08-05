Revolution Now: Smash Protesters – Buhari Media Organization To Police

The Buhari Media Organisation, BMO, has told security agencies to take action against the Revolution Now protesters.

BMO accuses the protesters of hiding under the guise of protesting against corruption to carry out an agenda to destabilize the country.

“Security agents, including the Department of State Services (DSS) must understand that what is being touted as a protest against corruption, is not what it is. It is that notorious group making an attempt to push its agenda of “revolution” under a seemingly innocuous umbrella.

The group reminded authorities that the convener, Omoyele Sowore, has a bail condition that requires that he doesn’t engage in any form of protest till the charges against him are sorted in court.

BMO Chairman Niyi Akinsiju, and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, told authorities to hold him by the bail condition.

“A protest by Sowore’s Revolution Now Group is a protest by Sowore, albeit by proxy. He is the planner and it should be seen for the subterfuge that it is. The objectives of this sinister and dangerous group have not changed. What we have here is Sowore playing puppeteer over the protesters to do his bidding.

“We call on the prosecutors of Sowore’s matter, the DSS and the courts not to take this breach lightly”, the group said.