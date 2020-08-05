Nigerian Police Force Reacts To Corruption Allegation Against IGP

The Nigerian Police Force has reacted to an allegation of corruption levelled against the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Adamu Mohammed.

An online platform had published: ‘Exclusive: How Nigeria’s Inspector-General of Police, Adamu, Illegally Raised Millions of Naira for Construction of Training School in Nasarawa’.

This has now been described as false by the Nigerian Police Force.

According to Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, the training school was built with support from the state government.

Mba also denied the claim that the IGP sited the training school in his hometown.

“For the avoidance of doubts, Endehu is not the hometown of IGP Adamu. He is, on the contrary, from Lafia,” he added.

Mba added that the police have “instructed its legal team to initiate legal actions against” the online publication over what it sees as “the defamatory and libelous components of the report.”