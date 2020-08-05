Nigeria To Apply For $3bn Loan From China – Amaechi

Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has said that the country is getting ready to apply for a $3 billion loan from China.

A loan gotten from China by Nigeria has generated controversy after it was found to apparently contain a clause demanding Nigeria’s sovereignty if the fails to pay the loan.

A part of the loan statement reads: “The borrower hereby irrevocably provides waives any immunity on the grounds of sovereign or otherwise for itself or its property in connection with any arbitration pursuit to Article 85 thereof with the enforcement of any arbitral award pursuit thereto except for the military asset and diplomatic asset.”

Meanwhile, Amaechi who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today asked the National Assembly not to probe the loan.

He also revealed that Nigeria is about to apply for another loan from China which will help construct the rail project from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri.

“The reason why I said that is because we have already applied for $5.3billion to execute the rail from Ibadan to Kano.

“We are about applying for about $3billion to execute the rail from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri.

“Don’t forget the National Assembly approved that loan. It is unconstitutional and impeachable if you take a loan without the approval of the National Assembly,” he said.

The Minister also wondered why lawmakers are questioning the loan after they had approved it.

“If I am the lender, I will be worried. If they get worried, they will say ‘No, we will not approve the remaining loans you have applied for,” he said.