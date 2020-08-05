Napoli: Osimhen Missing In 23-Man Squad For Champions League

Napoli has excluded Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen from its 23 man squad for the UEFA Champions League.

The Italian side who signed the Nigerian from Lille will be facing Barcelona on August 8 after the first leg of the round of 16 tie ended 1-1 in Naples.

Senegal international Koulibaly is the only African who made the squad which was announced by UEFA.

Osimhen didn’t make the list because he played for Lille in the competition’s group stage.

Osimhen completed a €50 million transfer from Lille last month after scoring 18 goals in 38 appearances for the French side.