Messi, Kahn Reacts As Iker Casillas Retires From Football

Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi and former German international goalkeeper, Oliver Kahn, has reacted to the retirement of Iker Casillas from football.

Casillas announced his retirement at 39 after winning the world cup, champions league, club world cup, euro and many other trophies.

Reacting to the news of the Spaniard’s retirement, Kahn revealed that they shared a rivalry.

“One of the greatest leaves the stage”, he tweeted.

“We had great fights, great rivalry but respect always came first.

“Fairplay and respectful behaviour are the most important virtues of sport. You always set an example, my friend! Servus, @IkerCasillas”, he tweeted.

Messi on his own part appreciated Casillas ”Not only because he was a benchmark in La Liga, but also because he managed to win everything internationally.

”You are a spectacular goalkeeper and it was really hard to have you as an opponent.

”But looking back, I also think that it was a pretty nice rivalry that made us have to outdo ourselves every time we faced each other,” Lionel Messi said.