Man Utd To Pull Out From Signing Sancho From Dortmund

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to walk away from signing top-target winger Jadon Sancho from German side Borussia Dortmund this summer.
According to reports, Dortmund want £100m for the England international but United are not willing to go anywhere near that fee.
There have been talks that Sancho has agreed personal terms with United, but those reports are believed to be wide of the mark as negotiations are still ongoing.
And now multiple outlets in the UK are reporting United will start looking at alternatives if Dortmund don’t come to the table.
It is believed United would be willing to offer £70m upfront and then make up the rest with add-ons.
However, Dortmund are holding firm on their demands and are happy to keep Sancho for another season.
Negotiations have reached an impasse and United may now think it is time to look at cheaper alternatives. [Tribal FOotball]
