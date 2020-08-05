BREAKING: Lagos State Revokes 2018 Land Use Charge

The Lagos State Government through the Commissioner of Finance, Dr. Rabiu Olowo, has announced that it has revoked the 2018 land use charge.

Olowo who spoke at a press briefing on Wednesday said that the government has reverted to the land use charge used before 2018.

He also disclosed that that os 2017, 2018 and 2019 have been waived as well.

“As you are aware in 2018, there was an increase in Land Use Charge rate as well as the method of valuation of properties, this Twin shock had a sporadic increase in Land Use Charge payable by property owners. In view of the aforementioned, the current administration decided to review the Land Use Charge law by reversing the rate of Land Use Charge to pre-2018 while upholding the 2018 method of valuation.

“The reform also considered multiple Land Use Charge payment channels and efficient customer service management by setting up a call centre (0700 LAGOS LUC) in other to ensure prompt issue resolution,” he said.