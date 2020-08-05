BREAKING: Fire Guts ECOWAS Building In Abuja

The Secretariat of the Economic Committee of West Africa State, ECOWAS, has been gutted by fire on Tuesday night.
The fire is said to have affected the Department of Finance and Account of the commission which is located at Asokoro District of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.
A senior official of the commission confirmed that the fire has been put out by fire fighters drafted to the scene.
Details later…
