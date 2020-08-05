BBNaija: Nigeria Doesn’t Not A Show That Promotes Sex – Omokri

A former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has on Tuesday said that Nigeria does not need the Big Brother Naija reality tv show.



Omokri, in a tweet, said Nigeria needs television shows that would promote youthful business and not sex.

According to Omokri: “Even in UK, where it originated, Big Brother ended in 2018. We are the world headquarters for extreme poverty.

“Our population is growing faster than our economy. We need shows that promote youthful business, not #BBNaija that promotes youthful sex.”