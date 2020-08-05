BBNaija 2020: Why I Don’t Shake Tables In This Edition – Ebuka

BBNaija TV show host, Ebuka Uchendu has revealed why he refused to “shake tables” in the ongoing 2020 edition of the show.

According to him, he was accused of influencing the game too much with his questions.

This was after a fan wondered why his stance in the current edition is quite on the low.

Meanwhile, BBNaija stars, Ozo and Nengi have revealed what happened when they were seen inside the shower of the ongoing reality TV show.

A discussion between Neo and Eric revealed that Me go went to meet Ozo inside the shower while he was about taking his bath.

This created a rumour that the duo who apparently have a crush on each other had sex inside the shower.

Clearing the air, Ozo said that nothing happened between them when Nengi entered the shower while he was bathing.

He said: “I did not ask Nengi why she got in the shower with me, although Ka3na said I should have walked her out.

“I just told her if she was going to stand there, no problem and I took my shower and left.”

Nengi on her own part stated that she went into the shower to meet Ozo because she want a conversation with him.

Nengi said: “Ozo was not fully dressed but not naked though.

“I wanted to have a conversation with him about something and it definitely had to be in the shower.”