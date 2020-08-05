Akwa Ibom: APC Chairman Dies Of Multiple Organ Failure

Okpobido, the chairman of the Akwa Ibom State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is dead.

Confirming the news, a top member of the party in the state said that Okpobido died at the Ibom Multispecialty Hospital (IBH), Uyo.

He also revealed that he died of multiple organ failure in the early hour of Wednesday.

“Yes, our state chairman is dead. Infact the entire APC family in the state is in deep mourning. It is a big blow to our party at all levels.

“We commiserate with his wife and children over this irreplaceable loss,” he said on telephone.