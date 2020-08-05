Adeboye Tells RCCG Members To Return To Church

Pastor E.A Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has advised his members to return to church as worship centers reopen in the country.

Concise News recalls that the Lagos State Government announced that worship centers can reopen on August 7 after months of being on lockdown due to coronavirus.

Speaking in a video broadcast, Adeboye advised his members not to be carried away with the idea of staying at home to worship God like they’ve been doing since the lockdown.

“I encourage you all to go back to church for fellowship and begin to enjoy the benefits of corporate prayers again. The Almighty God in Hebrews 10 vs 25 said that we should not forsake the assembly of one another.

“There are those who will talk to you and say ‘why don’t you continue to stay at home? After all, you can pray at home and God will hear you’. Yes, I agree. Anywhere you cry unto Him, He will answer. But He says specifically in Matthew 21 vs 13 that His house is called the House of Prayers.

“He himself designated the House of God as a place where you will pray and the answer will come fast. That is the reason why David says in Psalm 122 vs 1 that I was glad when they said unto me, let us go to the house of the Lord because He knows that when you go to the house of the Lord, you will be in his presence where there is fullness of joy,” Adeboye said.