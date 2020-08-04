Wike Reveals Why Edo People Should Vote For Obaseki

Ahead of the Edo governorship elections, Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has revealed why the people of should re-elect incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki.



Speaking during an interview on Channels Television, the governor believes his Edo counterpart has earned the confidence of the people by resisting what he called ‘godfatherism’ in the state.

“The mere fact that Obaseki resisted this godfatherism should be the one reason Edo people should vote for him. There are so many things about this election; it has nothing to do with Obaseki like I said,” Governor Wike said on Tuesday in Port Harcourt.

He added, “First of all, Edo people, will you continue to allow godfatherism? Is it not an opportunity to end this godfatherism?

“You wake up in the morning and you tell Edo people something, in the night you call the same Edo people and say ‘what I said in the morning, I didn’t mean it’; how do we now know the one that you meant?”

Governor Wike accused the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, of enslaving the people of the state.

According to him, this led to the disagreement between Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor and the subsequent defection of the governor to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where he emerged the party’s candidate in the election.