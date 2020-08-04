WASSCE 2020: WAEC Time Table For 2020 Exams Released

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the timetable for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).
The examination body confirmed the development via a statement uploaded on its Twitter page on Tuesday.
The statement signed by Demianus Ojijeogu, WAEC’s Head of Public Affairs, reiterated that the exams begin Monday, August 17 and will end Saturday, September 12.
It, however, warned that “The Council notes that several versions of the examination timetable have been in circulation”, but “enjoined the general public to disregard them”.
Candidates have been advised to “abide by the rules and regulations guiding the conduct of the examination, by shunning all acts of malpractice and obeying all COVID-19 protocols”.
