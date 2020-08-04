WAEC: Obaseki Sets School Resumption For Aug 10

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has set resumption of schools in the state for graduating pupils on August 10, according to a statement.

Recall that the Federal Government, after five months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ordered exit classes would resume on August 4.

However, the Edo government pushed resumption further to a week before the commencement date of the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

In a statement on Monday titled, “Edo Govt okays August 10 resumption date for graduating students in secondary schools”, Edo Commissioner for Education, Jimoh Ijegbai, stressed that only Senior Secondary School 3 pupils who enrolled for WASSCE or/and National Examination Council examinations would be allowed to resume.

The statement quoted Ijegbai as saying, “This is to inform the general public, particularly parents/guardians, students, principals, proprietors of public and private secondary schools in Edo State that schools will not resume on the 4th of August, 2020 as announced by the Federal Ministry of Education.

“Only students in SS3 who have enrolled for the WASSCE and schools who have enrolled for the NECO Basic Education Certificate Examinations are to reopen on Monday the 10th of August, 2020. This is to enable operators of schools in the state to complete the modalities for a safe school re-opening.

“A date for the reopening of other classes will be announced in due course.

“Meanwhile, proprietors of private schools are to strictly comply with the provision of school re-opening guidelines obtainable from the Ministry of Education in the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.” (The Punch)