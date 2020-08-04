Sign Barcelona’s Dembele, Aubameyang Urges Arsenal

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reportedly wants the Gunners to bring Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele to the club this summer.

The Gunners are hopeful Aubameyang will sign a new contract this summer.

And Le10Sport claims the Gabon striker wants to see who Arsenal will sign to get a sense of the club’s ambition.

One player he would not mind seeing is Dembele, who played with Aubameyang at Borussia Dortmund.

The winger is now at Barcelona, where he has endured injury problems.

He may be available on a loan or cut-price deal, if the Catalan giants want to sell him to raise funds for their own signings.

The Gunners are also linked to Thomas Partey of Atletico Madrid and Raul Jimenez from Wolves. [TB]