Reno Omokri Gives Reasons Why Yorubas Are Bravest Nigerians

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has spoken against the stereotype that Yorubas are cowards by given examples of bravery they have displayed in the past.

This was after a follower of his tried to label them as coward in a post made on his comment section.

Replying the follower, Reno Omokri revealed that Yorubas are the bravest Nigerians which can be seen in Olusegun Obasanjo and the Kate Tunde Idiagbon.

He wrote: “Dear Obidike Nze,

First of all, I am Itsekiri, not Yoruba.

Secondly, the Yoruba are the bravest and most courageous Nigerians, bar none. Only 2 Nigerians have returned from abroad to face almost certain death in Nigeria. They are Olusegun Obasanjo, who in 1995 returned to Nigeria to face coup plotting charges under Abacha, despite being offered paid political asylum in Norway, and Tunde Idiagbon, who returned to Nigeria in 1985, after he and Buhari were overthrown while he was in Mecca for Hajj. That is courage. While Murtala Mohammed was roundly defeated by the Biafran army at Abbagana, two Yoruba men turned the tide for the federal forces. They are Benjamin Adekunle and Olusegun Obasanjo. That is wartime bravery. When coup plotters came to take Ironsi away, a Yoruba man, Adekunle Fajuyi, refused to give up Ironsi and followed him to death rather than betray him. That is honour and courage. Gani Fawehinmi, a Yoruba man, a civilian, fought brutal military dictatorships almost single handedly. That is heroism. MKO Abiola was offered bail if he gave up his mandate. He refused. And chose to die a hero’s death. That is bravery of epic proportions.

The belief that Yorubas are cowards is a false stereotype. Too often, non Yorubas have confused strategy for cowardice. Please be guided and stop spreading this lie”.