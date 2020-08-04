Nigerian Government Reacts As Labour Threatens Strike Over Corruption

The Nigerian government has reacted to a planned protest by the Trade Union Congress against the allegations of corruption levelled against agencies under the President Buhari-led administration.

In a statement issued by presidential aide, Garba Shehu, the government advised the union to shelve the idea until investigations are concluded on the allegations.

The statement reads, “The reported plan by the Trade Union Congress to embark on a nationwide protest over the alleged President Muhammadu Buhari’s inaction over the high-level of corruption uncovered at the Niger Delta Development Commission, the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is ill advised and totally uncalled for considering that there are ongoing investigations in the cases by both the executive and legislative arms of government. These processes must be allowed to run their full courses.

“It is against the norm in a democratic society as well as the natural laws of justice to seek “action,” meaning punishment, against offenders before proper investigation, trial and conviction.

“The President has made it clear that the allegations that have surfaced clearly constitute a breach of trust and as the investigations take hold and close out, all those found wanting will face the wrath of the law.

“The TUC, as an enlightened group of labour Unionists, should indeed voice their indignation whenever such acts are being unearthed.”