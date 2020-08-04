NDDC Gives Update On COVID-19 Vaccine For Nigerians

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that effort to ensure COVID-19 vaccine is available for all Nigerians is currently being worked on.

This was disclosed by the NDDC Director-General, Chikwe Ihekweazu, during a press briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

He also revealed that a COVID-19 vaccine is likely to be ready by the fourth quarter of the year 2020

He said: “To do this, we have to build capacity, gather sufficient data and include African institutions in these efforts.

“We have to start preparing the Nigerian population for vaccine delivery when it becomes available.

“Access is a very key issue when it comes to vaccines; that a vaccine is developed does not necessarily translate to being available to those that need it the most.

“So, through the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, the World Health Organisation (WHO) is working with GAVI to ensure that vaccines are available to countries regardless of their ability to pay.”