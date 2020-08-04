NDDC Brought Out N10bn To Fight Me – Governor Nyesom Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has reacted to the ongoing investigation on the misappropriation of funds by the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Wike stated that he’s not surprised by the prove because the agency has become a cash cow after it deviated from its original purpose.

“I have said before and it is very clear; my concern is everybody knows that NDDC was set up for the development of the region,” he told Channels Television on Tuesday.

He further revealed that his 2019 re-election was fought against with NDDC’s N10 billion.

“Unfortunately, they have turned it to a different thing; NDDC is a cash cow for politicians. In my own election, NDDC brought N10 billion cash to fight against me,” he said.

A Senate committee is currently probing the misappropriation of funds by an interim committee of the NDDC.