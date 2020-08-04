Home » Lewandoski Names His Favourite Manager Between Klopp, Guardiola

By - 2 hours on August 04, 2020
Lewandoski

Robert Lewandoski. Twitter

Bayern Munich striker, Robert Lewandoski has named Jurgen Klopp as his favourite manager ahead of Pep Guardiola.

Lewandoski played under Klopp four for seasons during his days at Borussia Dortmund.

Klopp left in 2015 and Lewandoski moved to Bayern Munich in 2015 and played under Guardiola who took over as manager.

“I think Jurgen Klopp [is my favourite] and after that Pep Guardiola. 100 percent”, he said.

“[Klopp] has two faces. You can see that he is kind of like a father, but the second part is like a coach, a manager. He can tell you everything – and I’m not speaking about the good things – about the bad things.

“His performance as a coach is amazing, but not only as a coach but also as a man.”

