Kanye West Picks Running Mate For 2020 US Presidential Elections

US rapper, Kanye West, has picked Michelle Tidball, a Wyoming-based “biblical life coach”, as his running mate ahead of the 2020 presidential election, TMZ reports.

West listed her on the presidential ballot in the state of Arkansas on Monday.

Tidball’s biography remains sketchy online, after she reportedly cleared her personal website.

But she holds a first degree in Psychology from the University of Wyoming, where she graduated from in 2003.

West’s campaign team managed to turn in the required 1,000 signatures to qualify for the November election ballot about 15 minutes to the final deadline, according to a spokesperson for the Arkansas Secretary of State.

The rapper’s campaign team has turned their attention to Ohio, one of the key grounds to determine who wins the election, ahead of Wednesday’s deadline, where he needs 5,000 valid signatures.