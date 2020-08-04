If You Don’t Respect Your Wife, Don’t Expect Same – Eucharia Anunobi

Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi has said that a husband doesn’t deserve to be respected by his wife if he doesn’t accord her the same.

He actress turned preacher aid that a husband must compliment his wife always and thank her for her duties in the house.

According to her, “if you don’t make a renewed COMMITMENT to rebuild your marital relationship, you will only see the backside of marriage”.

Eucharia Anunobi shared: “Wait ooo , So you think you’re ENTITLED to be respected by your wife when : you talk to her rudely , never compliments her , never thanks her for cooking the meals , never sweet talks her before expecting her to perform amazingly in the other room, always comparing her to other women, never hugs her expect when you intend getting down, (now covid 19 is helping your ministry of distancing yourself from her) talking down on her, her opinions and views.

“Sir , if you don’t make a renewed COMMITMENT to rebuild your marital relationship, you will only see the backside of marriage!! Please rebuild your wife now , because all women need attention and sweet talks !!!!!!!! Proverbs 31 : 31”.