FCT High Court judge, Okeke, Passes On At Age 64

A judge in the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Justice Jude Okeke, has died at the age of 64 at the National Hospital in Abuja.

The spokesperson for the National Hospital, Dr Tayo Haastrup, confirmed that Justice Okeke died on Tuesday.

Justice Okeke hails from Idemili North Local Government Area of Onitsha, Anambra State.

He was called to Bar in 1985 and completed his National Youth Service the following year.

He was in active private practice of Law until he was appointed as a Judge in the FCT High Court in 2007.

He is married with children.

His death reduces the number of FCT High Court judges from 34 to 33. (The Punch)