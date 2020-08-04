Ex-Real Madrid Goalkeeper, Iker Cassilas, Retires From Football

Former Real Madrid and Spain goalkeeper, Iker Casillas, has retired from football at the age of 39, the player’s statement read on Tuesday.

Cassilas who won the 2010 World Cup and two successive European Championships in 2008 and 2012 with Spain announced his retirement on Twitter.

He posted, “The most important thing is the path you travel and the people who accompany you, not the destination that it takes you.

“I think I can say, without hesitation, that this has been the right path and the dream destination. Thanks.”

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="es" dir="ltr">Lo importante es el camino que recorres y la gente que te acompaña, no el destino al que te lleva, porque eso con trabajo y esfuerzo, llega solo y creo que puedo decir, sin dudar, que ha sido el camino y el destino soñado <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Grac1as?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Grac1as</a> <a href="https://t.co/xb8ucs9REh">pic.twitter.com/xb8ucs9REh</a></p>— Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) <a href="https://twitter.com/IkerCasillas/status/1290604618205073410?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 4, 2020</a></blockquote>

Casillas joined Porto in 2015 but has not played since suffering a heart attack during training in April 2019.