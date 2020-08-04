Buhari Issues One Week Ultimatum To NDDC To Pay Beneficiaries

President Muhammadu Buhari has issued a one week ultimatum to the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to pay the agency’s scholarship beneficiaries.

Beneficiaries of the scholarship protested in front of the Nigerian High Commission in the UK over the non-payment of the tuition fee by the NDDC.

In reaction, the Director of Corporate Affairs of the NDDC, Charles Odili, said that the tuition fee will be paid by the end of the week.

He blamed the delay on the death of the Acting Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Ibanga Etang, in May.

“Under the commission’s finance protocol, only the executive director (finance) and the executive director (projects) can sign for the release of funds from the commission’s domiciliary accounts with the Central Bank of Nigeria,” Odili noted.

“With the death of Chief Etang, the remittance has to await the appointment of a new EDFA.

“Senator Akpabio, the Honourable Minister, said President Buhari who has been briefed on the protest by students at the Nigerian High Commission in London, has ordered that all stops be pulled to pay the students by the end of this week. We expect a new EDFA to be appointed this week. As soon as that is done, they would all be paid.”