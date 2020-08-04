BREAKING: Kwara Deputy Gov, Alabi, Wife Test Positive For COVID-19

The Kwara State Government has confirmed that its Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi and his wife Abieyuwa have contracted the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).
A spokesperson for the state’s Technical Committee on COVID-19, Rafiu Ajakaye, on Tuesday, said that immediate contact tracing and tests have begun.
The statement read, “Yesterday August 3rd, 2020, His Excellency the Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Kwara State Technical Committee Kayode Alabi and his wife, Her Excellency Mrs Abieyuwa Alabi, underwent COVID-19 test after they showed slight symptoms of the virus.
“The results of their test are positive. The second couple are very stable and in high spirit, and are now undergoing standard management protocols supervised by the government’s medical team.
“Immediate contact tracing and tests, among other safety protocols, are being done for persons who have met with the couple in the past few days.
“The government wishes the second couple and all others quick recovery.”
