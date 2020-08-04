Bode George Tells Buhari To Investigate Funsho Williams’ Death

PDP Chieftain, Bode George has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the death of Funsho Williams who was killed on July 27, 2006.
Funsho Williams was PDP’s governorshio candidate for Lagos in 2003 and was getting set to contest again when he was killed in 2006.
14 years after his death, Bode George wonders why no one has been brought to book over his death.
Describing the deceased, he said, “He was gentle but reflective with sharp analytical convictions. There was always certain piety about him, an effective calibration in self-effacing innocence. He meant no harm to anyone. But he was firm, resolved, dedicated to the righteous path”.
He commended Buhari for reopening investigation into the death of the former minister of justice and attorney-general of the federation, Bola Ige.
He called on the president to help unmask those behind the death of Funsho Williams.
“It has been 14 years now when a terrible dark cloud fell upon the Lagosian entity and upon all lovers of freedom. It was really a very sad day on that horrific July 27, 2006, as the blood-soaked body of Engineer Funsho Williams was discovered in his Dolphin residence in Ikoyi,” the statement read.
“With the murder of Funsho Williams, who stood at the threshold of triumphing at the general election, a great dream was shattered. The hopes of millions of Lagosians who were hearkening to be rescued from what was then building up as a gradual servitude of the Lagosian natives was dashed.
“I am particularly passionate about Funsho who many of his acolytes adorably called captain. Funsho was my junior at the University of Lagos. We were both Engineering students but sprung from different departments. While he was in Civil Engineering, I was in the Electrical Engineering Department.
“Those who killed Funsho Williams might have killed a man but not his dream of rescuing and salvaging our society. We continue where he stopped.
“We appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to re-open the investigation of the brutal murder of Funsho Williams. The President has done the right thing by re-opening the investigation of the murder of Chief Bola Ige.
“He will be greatly enhanced in historical reckoning and signification if his administration is attested as being the one that finally nailed the evil characters hiding in plain sight who murdered Funsho Williams.”
