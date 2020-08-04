BBNaija: What Happened Between Us Inside The Shower – Ozo And Nengi

BBNaija stars, Ozo and Nengi have revealed what happened when they were seen inside the shower of the ongoing reality TV show.

A discussion between Neo and Eric revealed that Me go went to meet Ozo inside the shower while he was about taking his bath.

This created a rumour that the duo who apparently have a crush on each other had sex inside the shower.

Clearing the air, Ozo said that nothing happened between them when Nengi entered the shower while he was bathing.

He said: “I did not ask Nengi why she got in the shower with me, although Ka3na said I should have walked her out.

“I just told her if she was going to stand there, no problem and I took my shower and left.”

Nengi on her own part stated that she went into the shower to meet Ozo because she want a conversation with him.

Nengi said: “Ozo was not fully dressed but not naked though.

“I wanted to have a conversation with him about something and it definitely had to be in the shower.”