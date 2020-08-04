Anthony Joshua And Kubrat Pulev To Fight In December

Anthony Joshua will be challenged by Kubrat Pulev in December, his manager Eddie Hearn has revealed.

Their bout which was scheduled for June was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic which affected sporting activities.

Anthony Joshua will now defend his heavyweight titles in December at O2 Arena in London.

Speaking with ESPN, Hearn said: “We know AJ’s only going to fight once this year, so we want to give ourselves the best opportunity to bring in a crowd, and that would obviously be the later the better.”

“But it’s still not a gimme at all. There’s still a very strong chance that AJ will have to fight behind closed doors.

“Bearing in mind he’s only going to fight once this year, I just feel as we might as well give ourselves every chance to have a crowd and that will be the first weekend of December.

“Their regulations comply with the government, so at the moment they’re closed.

”So they would need to open up. We’d need to get an understanding from the government what is allowed in arenas. Are you going to open at 50 percent [capacity]? Are you going to open up 100 percent? There’s a lot of work that has to go into that with the government and the O2 (Arena).”