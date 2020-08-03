Wike Gifts Cars To Judges, Tells Them To Shun Corruption

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has advised judges to shun corruption and rededicate themselves to their duties.

The governor gave the advise while presenting cars as gifts to the judges in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Wike also reminded the judges that they need to ensure that justice is served to everyone within the rule of law.

He said, “There should be no more excuses for corruption and indolence in job performance among our judges with the level of incentives and entitlements we are providing.

“The point cannot be over-emphasised that the most important consideration of their calling is to ensure that justice gets to everyone that comes before you within the rule of law.”

He also advised that disputes which are politically charged should be resolved in a transparent manner and in line with justice.

“Clearly, judges become insubordinate, complicit and derelict of duty whenever they come to pressure and intimidation in the course of their duties, or shy away from handling sensitive cases by inducive politicians or litigants as bases for returning the case files to the chief judge for reassignment and indulging in various dodgy acts of self-exaltation at the expense of doing justice,” he said.

The governor added, “I do not think any judge has the power or pleasure to unilaterally return a case file to the chief judge for any reason, more so for every flimsy excuse as it is becoming the common practice these days among judges.”

He assured the judges that their welfare will be taken care of by the Rivers State Government such that they won’t be afraid to discharge their duties.