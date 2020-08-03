Uduaghan Tells Akpabio To Provide Proof He Got NDDC Contracts

Former Governor of Delta State, Emmanuel Uduaghan has asked for proof to a claim that he benefitted from contracts awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The claim was made by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, during a probe into the misappropriation of funds of the NDDC.

Uduaghan who missed a statement through his media assistant, Mr. Monoyon Edon, wondered why his name was listed among beneficiaries of NDDC contracts.

He said, “The attention of His Excellency, former Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, has been drawn to a publication that the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has linked two former governors of Delta State, Messrs James Ibori and Emmanuel Uduaghan, to the various contracts awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission.”

“In the said publication, it was stated that “Uduaghan was linked to the emergency repairs of Close B, Alhaji Estate & Environs, Rumuodomaya, Port -Harcourt at a cost of N429m.

“We want to state very clearly that the said accusation is FALSE. Dr. Uduaghan has never approached the NDDC for any contract whatsoever. It is even more ridiculous that the said contract is a road inside Port Harcourt town.

“Dr. Uduaghan has drawn the attention of the Hon. Minister of the Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio to the publication and hopes he makes a correction. Members of the public are advised to disregard the mischievous publication,” he said.