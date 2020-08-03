 Three Gambian Ministers Test Positive For COVID-19

Three Gambian ministers, according to reports from the presidency, have all tested positive for the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Gambia’s presidency confirmed the news in a tweet on Sunday, that Finance Minister Mambureh Njie, Petroleum and Energy Minister Fafa Sanyang and Agriculture Minister Amie Fabureh “have tested positive” for COVID-19.
According to officials, this comes days after President Adama Barrow said last week he would self-isolate for two weeks after Vice President Isatou Touray tested positive.
Health authorities in the former British colony of some two million people have recorded 498 coronavirus cases to date, with nine fatalities since its first case was reported in March.
The Gambia closed air and land borders in March. It has also restricted public transport, shut schools and markets, and made face masks compulsory.
But as with other poor countries in the region, there are fears that the tiny nation is ill-equipped for a large outbreak.
AFP
