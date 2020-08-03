Shoprite’s Exit Will Benefit Local Supermarkets In Nigeria – Shehu Sani

A former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has said that Shoprite’s exit from Nigeria would help local supermarket in the country to grow.

The South African retail grocery store, on Monday, announced a plan to exit Nigeria.

In a tweet, the former lawmaker wrote: “If Shoprite wants to stay, they can stay; if they want to go, they can go; it will help local supermarkets to grow.”

Shoprite Holdings Limited, a South African company with hundreds of outlets in Nigeria, had said it may discontinue its operations in Nigeria.

The company stated this in its “Operational and Voluntary Trading Update” released on Monday.

According to Shoprite, the decision was due to the effect of the COVID-19 outbreak.