Serie A Highest Goal Scorers Revealed, Ronaldo, Lukaku Listed

Lazio striker, Ciro Immobile has been named as the Italian Serie A highest goal scorer for the 2019/2020 season.

Immobile scored 36 goals for Lazio to beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku to clinch the Golden Boot award.

He was followed by Ronaldo who scored 31 goals for Juventus while Lukaku scored 23 goals in his debut season for Inter Milan.

Serie A top scorers:

36 goals: Ciro Immobile (Lazio)

31 goals: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

23 goals: Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan)

21 goals: Francesco Caputo (Sassuolo)

18 goals: João Pedro (Cagliari), Duván Zapata (Atalanta), Luis Muriel (Atalanta)

16 goals: Edin Dzeko (Roma), Andrea Belotti (Torino)

15 goals: Josip Ilicic (Atalanta)

14 goals: Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Marco Mancosu (Lecce).