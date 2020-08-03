Serie A Highest Goal Scorers Revealed, Ronaldo, Lukaku Listed

Lazio striker, Ciro Immobile has been named as the Italian Serie A highest goal scorer for the 2019/2020 season.
Immobile scored 36 goals for Lazio to beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku to clinch the Golden Boot award.
He was followed by Ronaldo who scored 31 goals for Juventus while Lukaku scored 23 goals in his debut season for Inter Milan.
Serie A top scorers:
36 goals: Ciro Immobile (Lazio)
31 goals: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)
23 goals: Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan)
21 goals: Francesco Caputo (Sassuolo)
18 goals: João Pedro (Cagliari), Duván Zapata (Atalanta), Luis Muriel (Atalanta)
16 goals: Edin Dzeko (Roma), Andrea Belotti (Torino)
15 goals: Josip Ilicic (Atalanta)
14 goals: Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Marco Mancosu (Lecce).
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.