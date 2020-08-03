Ondo Poll: Ajayi Not ZLP Governorship Candidate Yet

Babatope Okeowo, the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has distanced his principal from the Zenith Labour Party.

Recall that Ajayi was rumoured to have dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in order to contest the October 10 governorship election in Ondo after he lost in the PDP primary.

Prior to the loss, Ajayi had recently left the All Progressives Congress (APC) after a fall-out with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

According to Okeowo, his principal has not yet declared for the ZLP or any other political party to contest the governorship election.

The deputy governor’s aide added that Ajayi has yet to take a decision on his next political move, saying he would likely make a declaration before the end of the week.

However, Channels TV reported that the Publicity Secretary of ZLP in Ondo, Felix Olatunde, said that the party has adopted Ajayi as its governorship candidate.

He explained that plans were being perfected to ensure that was done, noting that the candidate of the party, Rotimi Benjamin, had stepped down for the deputy governor.

Meanwhile, the PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, Zadok Akintoye, issued a statement that Ajayi was still a member of the party.

While reports are yet to be clarified on Ajayi’s stand as regards the forthcoming Ondo governorship elections, the APC has put forth Ajeredolu as his flagbearer while Eyitayo Jegede will represent the PDP.