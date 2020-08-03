Nollywood Actor Urges Youths In Rivers To Shun Cultism

Nollywood Actor, Mr Abel Okekwu, has urged youths in Rivers to shun cultism and life in the creeks to become better persons in the society.

Okekwu, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ABI Communications International Limited, an entertainment company, made the call on Sunday, during the opening ceremony of the company in Port Harcourt.

He said that ABI company would contribute tremendously to the growth of the state as a hub of the entertainment industry in Nigeria.

Okekwu said that his aim of establishing the company in Port Harcourt was to contribute his quota to training Rivers youths to shun cultism, life in the creeks and other social vices in the state.

“The entertainment industry is a gold mine that is capable of empowering millions of Rivers youths and Nigerians at large if properly tapped into.

“Over 70 per cent of our youths involved in cultism today have one talent or another that is not harnessed, I opened this company to help as many as I can to move out from the creeks to become better persons in the society.

“Rivers has always and will continue to produce great actors, music artists and movies that we have in the entertainment industry today, we have the likes of Sam Dede, Monalisa Chinda, Walter Anga, Bobby Ogoloma, Gentle Jack among others,” he said.