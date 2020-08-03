NDDC Warns Public On Fake Recruitment Exercise

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has told the general public that it is not carrying out any recruitment exercise.

The warning was issued by Mr Charles Odili, NDDC Director of Corporate Affairs, who advised the public to beware of scammers demanding money for a non-existing job with the agency.

“NDDC is once again compelled to alert members of the public of activities offering placements in non-existent empowerment programmes purportedly being run by the commission.

“We have received several inquiries from potential victims, who were deceived into believing that NDDC was currently running different training and skills acquisition programmes.

“The hapless job-seekers are being asked by scammers to pay some enrollment fees into fake accounts,” he said.

He also revealed that the scammers claim to be officials of the NDDC who are authorized to receive payment from those seeking to be employed in the non-existing job.

“Members of the public should note that these dubious individuals, who impersonate NDDC officials, are exploiting the social media to carry out their nefarious activities.

“We advise those who have genuine business with NDDC to always cross-check their information at the commission’s official website and other social media handles.

“We warn those claiming to represent the commission or its Chief Executive Officer in non-existent programmes to desist forthwith or they will be arrested and prosecuted,” he warned.