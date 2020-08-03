Home » Mauricio Pochettino To Take Over A Barcelona Manager

By - 4 hours on August 03, 2020
Former Tottenham Hotspur manager, Mauricio Pochettino has been linked to taking over as manager at Barcelona.

The 48-year old was sacked by Tottenham last November after guiding them to their first-ever UEFA Champions League final in 2019.

He has now been linked with a move to take over from Quique Setien who failed to win the La Liga title.

This comes after he backtracked on his statement that he would rather work on his farm than manage Barcelona.

Pochettino is also linked with a move to Juventus, Monaco and Newcastle.

He was favourite to take over at Manchester United after Jose Mourinho got sacked but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was later preferred ahead of him.

