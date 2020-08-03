Man Utd’s George Tanner Signs For Carlisle United

Manchester United defender George Tanner has joined Carlisle United on a two-year contract, according to Tribal Football report.

Tanner, 20, is a product of Manchester United’s academy and signed his first professional deal with the Premier League side in 2018.

He was recently released by the Red Devils and is Carlisle’s first signing of this transfer window.

The Blackpool-born man featured 29 times in all competitions during a loan spell with fellow League Two club Morecambe last season.

Carlisle boss Chris Beech told the club website: “George comes to us with tremendous pedigree, having been at Manchester United since he was eight, and having progressed all the way through their system, as well as representing England through the various age groups.

“George is naturally a right-back, but he can also play further forward, or as a left-back.

“I became aware of him when he played for Manchester United and he really impressed me when he went to Morecambe on loan last year, playing the number of games he played in just half a season.”