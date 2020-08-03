Kaduna State Announces Date For School Resumption

The Kaduna State Government has revealed that schools in the state will resume on August 10 to allow exiting classes to write their exams.

This is contained in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Education, Shehu Makarfi.

The resumption will allow the SS3 students to write the West African Examination Council (WAEC), National Examination Council (NECO), and other certificate examinations.

Makarfi also pointed out that provisions have been made to ensure that schools comply with the guidelines issued by the Federal Government on COVID-19.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i has approved Monday, Aug.10 as the resumption date for the SSS 3 students that are expected to begin their WAEC examination slated for Aug. 17.

“Therefore, the Ministry of Education is directing all school principals to arrange to receive SSS 3 boarding students on Aug. 9 and day students on Aug. 10.

“All administrators of public and private schools are to note that the one-week period commencing from today is to allow for necessary preparations and arrangements to meet COVID-19 guidelines for the opening of schools.

“Principals are to ensure compliance to agreed guidelines, which include reduced hours of work/revision to four hours per shift, social distancing in classes, laboratories, libraries and hostels,’’ he said.