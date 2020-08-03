Humanitarian Minister Denies Saying Everyone Got COVID-19 Palliatives

Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq has insisted that she never said every Nigerian received COVID-19 palliative during the lockdown.

Farouq who is the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development said this on Monday at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 in Abuja.

According to her, it is impossible to give palliative to all Nigerians.

“In recent days, there have been speculations around one of our key interventions during the COVID-19 lockdown,” Farouq said.

“Take home ration for the school feeding programme was done in consultation with stakeholders.

“It was not invented by the Ministry.

“Our agreement was that the Federal Government would provide the funding while states would implement.

“Every state government has received its shares of palliatives for onward distribution.

“I never said every Nigerian has received COVID-19 palliative; it is impossible to give palliative to all Nigerians.”