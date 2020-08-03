God Told Me Igbo President Will Be Killed Or Overthrown – Bishop Udeh

Bishop Abraham Udeh of Mount Zion Faith Global Liberation Ministries has said that an Igbo president will be killed or overthrown.

Udeh stated this in reaction to the agitation for an Igbo president come 2023.

The clergyman who said that it was revealed to him in the spiritual realm warned Igbo men preparing to contest in the 2023 presidential election.

He said: “An Igbo man might become president in 2023, but he would either be killed or overthrown by the military. I saw that situation in the spiritual realm and warned the Igbo personalities warming up for the 2023 presidential election to have a rethink and rather channel the energy and resources to Biafra actualization.

“It is a sealed deal that an Igbo man will never be allowed to rule Nigeria.

“According to how it was revealed to me, an Igbo man, after much pressure to rule, may be allowed to become president but shortly after, insecurity, including Boko Haram insurgency and banditry, will be intensified to discredit such president.”